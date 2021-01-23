News Local More than 5,000 appointments for vaccinations on Monday.

More than 5,000 appointments for vaccinations on Monday.

Following the encouraging response of the citizens to arrange an appointment for vaccination, now only people of 90 years old and more can be vaccinated as of Monday.

The Vaccination portal will be available on Monday 25 January at 09:00.

The new appointments will be for the period 27 January until 5 February.

Vaccinations take place by 11 crews in nine Vaccination Centers operating in all Districts.

During the week 16-22 January, 7,153 vaccinations took place. Some 2,057 had to do with residents of old people’s homes and health professional.

So far 15,322 people have been vaccinated.

