More than 50% of people over 80 in Cyprus already vaccinated or have appointment

More than 50% of citizens aged over 80  in Cyprus have so far received a vaccine against COVID19 or have arranged an appointment to be vaccinated, Deputy Director of Health Services Olga Kalakouta has told CNA.

She said that there are around 33,000 citizens over 80 and so far 10,000 of them have been vaccinated, while 2,000 more received a vaccine in care homes.

Kalakouta pointed out that taking into account the vaccination appointments arranged through the vaccination portal, the coverage for this age group exceeds 50%.

She estimated that vaccinations for citizens over 80 years old will be completed by mid February, when the next age group will follow for vaccinations of people over 75.

In the afternoon Cyprus will receive the next batch of the Pfizer vaccine.  Kalakouta told CNA that they expect to receive 3,510 vaccines, half of which will be stored to meet the needs for the second dose of the vaccination.

Replying to questions she said that no serious side effects have been reported so far in Cyprus.

Meanwhile, Press officer of the Ministry of Health, Margarita Kyriakou, told  CNA that in just half an hour all the 3,466  vaccination appointments that were made available today for people over 80 years old were booked.

The vaccinations will take place January 25-29, in nine vaccination centres.  The Ministry of Health intends to offer more appointments every week based on the number of vaccines available.

Vaccinations for the second dose began yesterday.

