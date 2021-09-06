NewsLocalMore than 45,000 students return to schools as of tomorrow

More than 45,000 students return to schools as of tomorrow

More than 45,000 students of Gymnasiums, Lyceums, and Technical Schools will return to school tomorrow thus officially opening the new school year.

The students will return with the health protocols and measures in school being the primary issue.

Specifically, in addition to the mandatory masks for students aged 12 and over, the SafePass is now necessary since the Education Ministry made it clear that nobody would get into school without one. It was also made clear that whoever refuses to present a SafePass will not be accepted in school.

It is reminded that units for rapid tests as well as units for vaccination will visit schools and there will also be seminars informing students about the benefits of vaccination.

Teachers have returned to schools as of 1 September while Elementary schools will open on 13 September.

By gavriella
Previous articleWorld Cup – South American Qualifiers – Brazil v Argentina
Next articleThe Wandering Festival at Rialto on September 12

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros