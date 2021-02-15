More than 400,000 rapid tests during the first 15 days of February

More than 402,000 antigen rapid tests have taken place during the period 1-14 February, within the framework of the Health Ministry’s check program of general population and employees.

The program’s main target is the ongoing recording of the epidemiological situation in the country and the timely intervention in case the epidemiological indicators get worse.

It is reminded that according to the 12 February Decree, employers/managers are responsible for ensuring that personnel take a rapid antigen test on a weekly basis as follows:

For businesses that employ up to 3 people, all employees should take the test

For businesses from 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should take the test

For businesses that employ more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should take the test, whichever number is greater.

Rapid test results are valid for one week.

(philenews)