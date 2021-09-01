NewsLocalMore than 3k checks in the last 24 hours for violation of...

More than 3k checks in the last 24 hours for violation of COVID-19 measures

More than three thousand checks have taken place in the last 24 hours by the Police for violation of COVID-19 measures.
A total of 3,028 checks have taken place, a police Spokesperson told CNA, adding that 29 individuals and three establishment managers were reported for violations.

A total of 1,191 checks took place in Nicosia from which 8 citizens and one establishment owner reported. In Limassol a further 323 checks were carried out and 16 citizens and one establishment owner were fined while in Larnaka 547 checks were carried out and two individuals reported. In Pafos, 188 checks were conducted and a shop owner and an individual were reported while in Famagusta district from 397 checks two people were reported. In Morphou from 102 checks no reports were made.

Checks carried out by the Traffic Department and Marine Police did not result with fines.

Most of the violations were for the non use of protective masks.

By gavriella
Previous articleNational Council to be briefed by President on developments on Cyprus issue
Next articleHe drugged her and then raped her

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros