More than 3k checks in the last 24 hours for violation of COVID-19 measures

More than three thousand checks have taken place in the last 24 hours by the Police for violation of COVID-19 measures.

A total of 3,028 checks have taken place, a police Spokesperson told CNA, adding that 29 individuals and three establishment managers were reported for violations.

A total of 1,191 checks took place in Nicosia from which 8 citizens and one establishment owner reported. In Limassol a further 323 checks were carried out and 16 citizens and one establishment owner were fined while in Larnaka 547 checks were carried out and two individuals reported. In Pafos, 188 checks were conducted and a shop owner and an individual were reported while in Famagusta district from 397 checks two people were reported. In Morphou from 102 checks no reports were made.

Checks carried out by the Traffic Department and Marine Police did not result with fines.

Most of the violations were for the non use of protective masks.