More than 300 Cretan wines in Limasssol on April 10

“Wines of Crete” organizes the first Cretan Wine Fair in Cyprus, with the support of the Region of Crete.

26 winemakers, 11 indigenous varieties, 7 PDO, and 6 PGI zones, are waiting for professionals and wine lovers for tastings and wine discussions.

You will have a unique opportunity to try more than 300 labels from Cretan and international varieties, new and old vintages, but also to get to know the people behind the “label”. Discover with us Vidiano, Liatiko, Thrapsathiri, Vilana, and other treasures of the Cretan vineyard.

You can pair your wine with Cretan cheese and Cretan rusk, a Cretan products experience in Cyprus.

Wine writer Nico Manessis will present a unique Masterclass about the Cretan Vineyard, on the same day in 12:00. In the Masterclass you will get the chance to try the Cretan Diva variety Vidiano from the 26 wineries at the wine fair. The attendance is free, but there are limited seats (order of priority will be followed).

4,000 years of wine tradition, comes in your glass.

Ticket cost: 5 €

(includes tasting glass and notebook)

Visiting hours (in two time periods): 11:00 – 15:00 16:00 – 20:00

Please pre-register here For more information, you can visit the website as well as the social media of Wines of Crete.

When 10 April 10

Where Ceti Locale, Limassol

Info 25 359050

Wines of Crete Event by

All the necessary health protocols will be implemented in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Due to those restrictions, only a limited number of tickets is available, while entrance to the fair is allowed upon presentation of the necessary certificates (vaccination certificate, proof of recovery or negative diagnostic test), as well as identity documents (ID card or passport)