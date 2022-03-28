More than 300 Cretan wines in Limasssol on April 10

26 winemakers, 11 indigenous varieties, 7 PDO, and 6 PGI zones, are waiting for professionals and wine lovers for tastings and wine discussions.
You can pair your wine with Cretan cheese and Cretan rusk, a Cretan products experience in Cyprus.
Wine writer Nico Manessis will present a unique Masterclass about the Cretan Vineyard, on the same day in 12:00. In the Masterclass you will get the chance to try the Cretan Diva variety Vidiano from the 26 wineries at the wine fair. The attendance is free, but there are limited seats (order of priority will be followed).
Ticket cost: 5 €
(includes tasting glass and notebook)
For more information, you can visit the website as well as the social media of Wines of Crete.
Due to those restrictions, only a limited number of tickets is available, while entrance to the fair is allowed upon presentation of the necessary certificates (vaccination certificate, proof of recovery or negative diagnostic test), as well as identity documents (ID card or passport)