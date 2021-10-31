More than 3 thousand covid checks over last 24 hours

Police fined 19 individuals and the owners of five businesses on Saturday through to Sunday morning in 3.265 checks of adherence to relevant covid measures.

A police communications department spokesman told CNA that most citizens were fined for not having a SafePass indoors and in public areas and not wearing their masks.

Businesses were charged for crowding and standing customers.

Relevant authorities conducted 1.295 checks in Nicosia, with one individual and one business charged, 296 checks in Limassol, with 10 individuals fined, 572 checks in Larnaca, 290 checks in Paphos, with four businesses and three individuals fined and 461 checks in Famagusta where five citizens were fined.