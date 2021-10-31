NewsLocalMore than 3 thousand covid checks over last 24 hours

More than 3 thousand covid checks over last 24 hours

Police13
Police13

 

Police fined 19 individuals and the owners of five businesses on Saturday through to Sunday morning in 3.265 checks of adherence to relevant covid measures.

A police communications department spokesman told CNA that most citizens were fined for not having a SafePass indoors and in public areas and not wearing their masks.

Businesses were charged for crowding and standing customers.

Relevant authorities conducted 1.295 checks in Nicosia, with one individual and one business charged, 296 checks in Limassol, with 10 individuals fined, 572 checks in Larnaca, 290 checks in Paphos, with four businesses and three individuals fined and 461 checks in Famagusta where five citizens were fined.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleLarnaca airport check in area takes water following last nights’ showers
Next article‘How to beat up my wife and get away with it’-163 million Internet searches

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros