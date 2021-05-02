NewsLocalMore than 250 fires in a day on Holy Saturday

More than 250 fires in a day on Holy Saturday

 

The fire service responded to hundreds of fires on Holy Saturday, including a major blaze outside Nicosia, in Pera Chorio Nisou, close to the motorway.

Fire crews responded yesterday to a total of 261 cases, of which 133 in Nicosia, 45 in Larnaca, 36 in Limassol, 26 in Paphos and 12 in Famagusta.

The most serious cases were a fire on a dry river bed at Nisou, which burned one hectare of shrubbery and eucalyptus trees, a fire in Latsia which torched 7 hectares of dry weed and shrubbery, near an industrial area and a farm in Paphos which destroyed the building.

The Famagusta fire service also responded to a fire at a ground floor apartment in Dheryneia, which was almost destroyed, saving a dog in the process.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleA reminder of Easter covid relaxations

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros