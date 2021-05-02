More than 250 fires in a day on Holy Saturday

The fire service responded to hundreds of fires on Holy Saturday, including a major blaze outside Nicosia, in Pera Chorio Nisou, close to the motorway.

Fire crews responded yesterday to a total of 261 cases, of which 133 in Nicosia, 45 in Larnaca, 36 in Limassol, 26 in Paphos and 12 in Famagusta.

The most serious cases were a fire on a dry river bed at Nisou, which burned one hectare of shrubbery and eucalyptus trees, a fire in Latsia which torched 7 hectares of dry weed and shrubbery, near an industrial area and a farm in Paphos which destroyed the building.

The Famagusta fire service also responded to a fire at a ground floor apartment in Dheryneia, which was almost destroyed, saving a dog in the process.