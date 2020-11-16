More than 2000 traffic violations in one week

Some 2,044 traffic offences were recorded during the past week (9-16 November).

Moreover, a large number of these violations were about serious issues, which constitute the main reasons for fatal and serious car crashes.

Specifically, during the above period, 979 drivers were caught speeding, 180 drivers were driving while using their mobile phones or without wearing their seat belt, and 183 drivers had no driver’s license.

Another 124 drivers were reported for illegal parking, 53 drivers had no MOT, 39 drivers had no insurance and 17 drivers were driving vehicles stated as immobilized.

The Police will continue the checks aiming to prevent accidents.

(philenews)