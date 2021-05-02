More than 2,000 firecrackers confiscated in past three days

Police traced and confiscated more than 2,000 firecrackers over the past three days, Philenews reports.

And from the beginning of the year till Easter Sunday, police confiscated some 52,000 firecrackers and about 7,000 fireworks.

Police also said that – for the first time in years – no reports of injuries from firecrackers and fireworks were reported during the Easter festivities.

Cities and towns across Cyprus were shaken by firework explosions on Holy Saturday, as Greek Orthodox Christians observed the first celebration of Easter at midnight amid a pandemic lockdown.