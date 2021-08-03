More than 2,000 appointments for vaccination of minors

NewsLocalMore than 2,000 appointments for vaccination of minors

Some 2,176 appointments for the vaccination of minors have been scheduled yesterday and today until 13:30, of which 1,800 are about children aged 12-15.

As the Health Ministry announced, another 2,161 appointments have been made by people 18 and over.

With these facts in mind, the total number of appointments for people over 12 reached 4,337.

At the same time, 600 vaccinations took place on Monday at the “walk-in” centers.

Until yesterday, 74% of the citizens have had the first dose of the vaccine against Covid and 66% have been fully vaccinated.

