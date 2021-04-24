More than 170 people fined for covid violations in over 11 thousand checks

172 individuals and 7 owners of businesses were fined across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for covid violations.

Police conducted 11 thousand 335 checks, one of the highest number during the pandemic period.

In Nicosia, out of 2 thousand 350 checks, 25 people were fined along with the owner of a cafeteria who was serving clients indoors.

Out of 3455 checks in Limassol, authorities fined 67 citizens and a kiosk owner who was serving customers without a mask.

Larnaca saw 1,462 checks with 29 people fined, while in Paphos, out of 1,385 checks, police fined 27 citizens and a fast food business owner.

In the Morphou district, two people were fined out of 736 checks.

Traffic conducted 797 checks and fined two people.