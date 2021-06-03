NewsLocalMore than 15,000 Covid patients treated at Famagusta General Hospital

More than 15,000 Covid patients treated at Famagusta General Hospital

In total, 1,525 Covid-19 patients have been treated at the Famagusta General, operating as a coronavirus reference hospital for more than a year now.

As Amalia Hadjiyianni, Scientific Director of the Famagusta and Larnaca hospitals, said currently there are 15 Covid patients at the hospital, included two in the Increased Care Unit.

In reply to a relevant question, Amalia Hadjiyianni said that during the pandemic 25 doctors and 180 nurses worked exclusively in the Covid-19 clinics. Also another 50 people of para-medical staff, physiotherapists and others.

She also said that during the whole period the Hospital operated as a reference hospital, 1,525 patients have been treated, including 94 who had to be referred to ICUs, mainly at the Nicosia General Hospital. Unfortunately, she added, during the same period 108 patients died due to Covid-19.

