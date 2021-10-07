NewsLocalMore than 150 dogs in danger of being found in the streets

More than 150 dogs in danger of being found in the streets

A dog shelter in the district of Nicosia is going to end its operation and the Animal Party is warning that 150 dogs will be released in the streets. The party is sending a strict message to the government and more specifically to the Agriculture Ministry noting that efforts have been taking place for some time now to find land for the operation of dog shelters. It is noted that a dog shelter in Nicosia is forced to end its operation and move to another area.

The party is pointing out that the situation is difficult adding that shelters are managed by volunteers who are not paid but on the contrary pay for the work they do, while the shelters constitute an obligation of the state.

By gavriella
