News Local More than 1400 kg of garbage collected at Larnaca beaches

More than 1400 kg of garbage collected at Larnaca beaches

During the cleaning campaign of the beach and sea at the areas of Psarolimano and Makenzi, in Larnaca, 1470 kg of garbage were collected including bicycles, car tires and metal chairs.

The campaign entitled “Combat plastic pollution of the Mediterranean Sea,” was organized by the Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative (CSTI), in cooperation with the Larnaca Municipality and the Larnaca Tourism Development and Promotion Company, within the framework of the program BeMed ‘Plastic Free Entertainment Cruises and Water Sports Activities.”

The campaign consisting of 60 volunteers began this morning and was concluded three hours later.

In a statement, the Deputy Mayor of Larnaca called on the people to stop littering the beaches and sea.

Asked to comment on the fact that the garbage was collected during a period when there are no tourists due to the pandemic he said that the only users of the beaches are the locals and added that it is a shame that we collected so much rubbish.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleSpokesman: We will attend informal five-party conference on Cyprus
Next articleArchbishop of Albania tests positive to COVID, is transferred to Athens

Top Stories

Local

165 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday; four deaths

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced that in addition to the three deaths already announced earlier, another male patient of COVID-19, 89 years old, with bad...
Read more
Local

Attorney General’s intervention requested for asphalt production plants

gavriella -
The Justice Ministry is requesting to be briefed by the Chief of Police regarding any actions in relation with the complaints about the illegal...
Read more
Local

Confirmed case of COVID-19 at Solidarity Party

gavriella -
The Solidarity Party announced that a member of the movement’s staff has tested positive to COVID-19 following contact with a confirmed case. From the very...
Read more
World

Archbishop of Albania tests positive to COVID, is transferred to Athens

gavriella -
Archbishop of  Tirana, Durres and all Albania Anastasios, who has tested positive for COVID-19,  will be treated at Evangelismos hospital in Athens, an announcement...
Read more
Local

More than 1400 kg of garbage collected at Larnaca beaches

gavriella -
During the cleaning campaign of the beach and sea at the areas of Psarolimano and Makenzi, in Larnaca, 1470 kg of garbage were collected...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

165 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday; four deaths

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced that in addition to the three deaths already announced earlier, another male patient of COVID-19, 89 years old, with bad...
Read more
Local

Attorney General’s intervention requested for asphalt production plants

gavriella -
The Justice Ministry is requesting to be briefed by the Chief of Police regarding any actions in relation with the complaints about the illegal...
Read more
Local

Confirmed case of COVID-19 at Solidarity Party

gavriella -
The Solidarity Party announced that a member of the movement’s staff has tested positive to COVID-19 following contact with a confirmed case. From the very...
Read more
Local

Spokesman: We will attend informal five-party conference on Cyprus

gavriella -
The government’s position is that we are going to attend an informal five-party conference on Cyprus, which the UN Secretary-General intends to convene, Government...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros