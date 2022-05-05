More than 12,500 people vaccinated with 4th dose against Covid-19

Evagoras Tampouris, Acting Director of the Cyprus Nursing Services Administration, said that so far 12,553 people have been vaccinated with the 4th dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 and vaccinations continue in all districts for people 60 and over.

He also said that the 86.8% of the adult population is currently fully vaccinated. So far 667,253 people have received the 1st dose of the vaccine, 644,117 people have received the 2nd dose and 471,093 have received the booster shot.

He also said that Cyprus has a stock of vaccines and more Pfizer vaccines are expected in the summer.

In view of the fall, when mass vaccinations of the general population are expected, he noted that the vaccination centers in all districts can serve a large number of people every day.