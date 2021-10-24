NewsLocalMore than 1,200 traffic violations in 48 hour campaign, cameras operational tomorrow

More than 1,200 traffic violations in 48 hour campaign, cameras operational tomorrow

 

More than a 1,200 drivers were fined for traffic violations from Friday through to Sunday morning as police conducted a nationwide accident prevention, car and motorcycle sound pollution and youth delinquency campaign both on highways as well as secondary roads.

586 drivers were caught speeding and 50 were on the mobile phone.

93 people were not wearing seat belts, jumped a red light or parked in disabled spaces.

Police will be intensifying traffic violation checks over the next few weeks and in the lead up to the Christmas period.

Meanwhile, tomorrow sees the launching of the traffic cameras surveillance system on a pilot basis. Drivers have a two month grace period.

Relevant legislation was approved on Thursday.

By Constantinos Tsintas
