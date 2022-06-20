More than 1100 traffic violations during the past three days

A total of 1141 traffic violations have been ascertained during traffic checks conducted all over Cyprus by members of the Police during the past three days, from Friday morning until this morning, Monday 20 June.

Most violations were about speeding, 56 for drivers and passengers who were not using belts, 25 for motorcycle drivers who were not using a helmet, 37 for using mobile phone while driving, 72 charges for driving under the influence of alcohol and 10 for driving under the influence of drugs.

There were also people driving vehicles without a license, people who were not covered by insurance or MOT and so forth.