The Chief of Police yesterday gave new orders to the Police Commissioners in all districts. Stylianos Papatheodorou asked for intensification of checks making sure that all decrees aiming to contain the pandemic are fully respected since, as he said the situation is out of control, particularly in the Limassol and Paphos districts.

He also recommended to all members of the force to be careful in their private lives so as not to be infected, as recently happened in Limassol where the cause of 50% of policemen who tested positive was other activities outside the force.

Moreover, two police stations in Nicosia remain closed due to COVID-19. The main police station in Nicosia (Lycavitos area) remains closed after a prisoner there tested positive to the virus. The station has been disinfected but is still not operating.

Yesterday, the police station in Lakatamia also closed temporarily after a member there tested positive to COVID-19. Since the said woman had been in self-isolation for days, her colleagues did not have to remain in quarantine but the station closed for a few hours for disinfection.

Currently there are more than 100 policemen and firemen in self-isolation after confirmed cases were found in the stations where they work.

(philenews)