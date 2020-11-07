News Local More than 100 policemen and firemen in self-isolation

More than 100 policemen and firemen in self-isolation

The Chief of Police yesterday gave new orders to the Police Commissioners in all districts. Stylianos Papatheodorou asked for intensification of checks making sure that all decrees aiming to contain the pandemic are fully respected since, as he said the situation is out of control, particularly in the Limassol and Paphos districts.

He also recommended to all members of the force to be careful in their private lives so as not to be infected, as recently happened in Limassol where the cause of 50% of policemen who tested positive was other activities outside the force.

Moreover, two police stations in Nicosia remain closed due to COVID-19. The main police station in Nicosia (Lycavitos area) remains closed after a prisoner there tested positive to the virus. The station has been disinfected but is still not operating.

Yesterday, the police station in Lakatamia also closed temporarily after a member there tested positive to COVID-19. Since the said woman had been in self-isolation for days, her colleagues did not have to remain in quarantine but the station closed for a few hours for disinfection.

Currently there are more than 100 policemen and firemen in self-isolation after confirmed cases were found in the stations where they work.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleAnkle bracelet and deportations measures to de-congest prisons
Next articleLabor Minister not to allow abuse of support schemes

Top Stories

Local

Serious accident involving a cyclist occurred in Limassol (PHOTOS)

gavriella -
A very serious accident involving a cyclist has just occurred in Limassol. From the preliminary examination it seems that the cyclist was trying to cross...
Read more
Local

COVID-19 calling health system into question

gavriella -
COVID-19 is calling the health system into questions since figures show that Cyprus is just before the worst case scenario. The Health Ministry is...
Read more
World

Protests continue across America over post-election uncertainty

gavriella -
Hundreds of American protesters took to the streets across the country for a third straight night on Friday (November 6) to demonstrate against what...
Read more
Local

Labor Minister not to allow abuse of support schemes

gavriella -
The Ministry’s determination not to permit abuse of the support measures which are being implemented to face the consequences of the pandemic noted in...
Read more
Local

More than 100 policemen and firemen in self-isolation

gavriella -
The Chief of Police yesterday gave new orders to the Police Commissioners in all districts. Stylianos Papatheodorou asked for intensification of checks making sure...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Serious accident involving a cyclist occurred in Limassol (PHOTOS)

gavriella -
A very serious accident involving a cyclist has just occurred in Limassol. From the preliminary examination it seems that the cyclist was trying to cross...
Read more
Local

COVID-19 calling health system into question

gavriella -
COVID-19 is calling the health system into questions since figures show that Cyprus is just before the worst case scenario. The Health Ministry is...
Read more
Local

Labor Minister not to allow abuse of support schemes

gavriella -
The Ministry’s determination not to permit abuse of the support measures which are being implemented to face the consequences of the pandemic noted in...
Read more
Local

Ankle bracelet and deportations measures to de-congest prisons

gavriella -
The ad hoc committee that the Justice Ministry has convened in order to provide suggestions for the problem of overcrowding in Central Prisons is...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros