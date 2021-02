Covid violation checks across the country have intensified with almost ten and a half conducted in just the past 24 hours across the country.

94 citizens were fined and two businesses charged for violating relevant protocols.

Most fines and charges were in Limassol, with 51 citizens and two businesses out of 4 thousand 272 checks, while Nicosia saw one thousand 424 checks with 16 fines.

Seven individuals were fined in Larnaca out of 1,061 checks, with Famagusta at 1,031 and 12 citizens fined.