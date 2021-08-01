More than 10 thousand checks as new safepass restrictions in place

New covid restrictions came into force today, with a safe pass now required in smaller businesses, such as mini markets and kiosks, with free rapid tests limited to specific categories of eligible people, while the unvaccinated will now have to pay.

The rapid test prices have a ceiling of 10 euro.

The maximum number of people that are now required for showing a safe pass drops from 20 to 10, including those working in the business.

Authorities intensified their checks over the past 48 hours, conducting 10,760 checks island wide, with 72 individuals and 16 businesses fined for violations.