NewsLocalMore Syrian irregular migrants found wandering in Akamas area early Thursday

More Syrian irregular migrants found wandering in Akamas area early Thursday

Migrants
Migrants

Days only after 30 Syrian irregular migrants saw their inflatable boat intercepted off the Akamas peninsula in Paphos another 40 Syrians were found wandering in the district’s Lara Bay area early on Thursday.

This is what Philenews reported, adding that these are 38 men, two women and four children who were all heading on foot towards Agios Georgios Pegeias.

Earlier, the radars of the Paphos Port Police detected a boat heading from Turkey towards Cyprus’ territorial waters.

But, due to the darkness, it was not possible to detect promptly the exact movements of the ship and passengers.

The irregular migrants were finally located at dawn by a police patrol and have been already taken to Pournara first reception centre off Nicosia.

Police continue search for those who have transported the migrants who said they paid enough money to the traffickers from Turkey.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleQueen Elizabeth offers thanks as Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin
Next article“Romeo, Romeo, Romeo” at Rialto on June 8

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros