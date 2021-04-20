More steps will be taken to deal with pandemic if necessary, Government Spokesperson says

Government Spokesperson assured, on Tuesday, that the situation in Cyprus in relation to the pandemic is under continuous evaluation, noting that if more steps are necessary the Government will take them.

Koushos was replying to a journalist`s question as to when the government will be meeting to make decisions on the measures against the pandemic.

He said that Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades had a meeting with Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou to discuss the matter. As you are aware, the advisory team of epidemiologists meets every Tuesday and the Minister of Health will be briefed about their views, he noted.

The matter, he added, will also be discussed during a meeting of the Cabinet on Thursday.

As things stand, Koushos said, “there will be no easing of measures but also no additional measures introduced.”

The Government Spokesperson assured that “the situation and the epidemiological picture are under continuous evaluation and if it is necessary to take steps, certainly the Government will take the necessary steps.”

He reiterated that it is everyone`s duty to comprehend how crucial and serious the situation is and urged citizens to “get the vaccine, to uphold protective and individual hygiene measures because the only way to contain the spread of the virus are the measures, individual hygiene and vaccination.”

He recalled that this is a race with time and that the hope is that by June about 65% of the population will have been vaccinated.

He asked for everyone`s cooperation and discipline in order to win this battle.