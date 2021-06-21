More showers tomorrow, but temperatures up on Thursday

Mostly clear skies tomorrow, but turning overcast in the afternoon with the possibility of isolated showers and possibly storms, mainly over the mountains.

Winds will mainly be southwesterly to northwesterly, initially light force three, later turning moderate force four and in southern coastal areas, strong force five, over slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to 34 degrees Celsius inland, 28 in western coastal regions, 30 in the rest of the coastal areas and 25 on the mountains.

Mostly clear tomorrow evening, with the possibility of thin mist in the early hours.

Showers will persist through to Wednesday afternoon, mainly over the mountains.

Thursday and Friday see a change in outlook, with temperatures rising over the average for this time of year.