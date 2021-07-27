More people from Africa appear at Paphos Airport as European citizens

NewsLocalMore people from Africa appear at Paphos Airport as European citizens

The Paphos Police are investigating three more cases of illegal entry into the Republic of Cyprus, illegal staying and identity theft just after the arrest of two men from African countries who had illegal French papers.

This time, two women and one man appeared at the Paphos Airport to depart on a flight to France but they ended up in jail after it was ascertained that they had forged papers.

When interrogated, all three admitted that the passports they had were either forged or not belonging to them and were imprisoned while investigations continue.

