More money to sterilize stray cats

On the basis of a Comprehensive Framework for the Protection and Well-Being of animals, carried out by the Agriculture Ministry, an annual plan to sterilize stray cats amounting to 75,000 euros is being implemented.

According to a relevant announcement, the said Plan’s target is that the state will undertake the cost of sterilizing cats aiming to limit their uncontrolled reproduction and Municipal Councils, Animal Organizations and Veterinary Services can participate.

Due to the positive results of this Plan every year and the big interest for participation, the Cabinet approved a relevant proposal increasing the amount of the Plan to 100,000 euros.