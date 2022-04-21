NewsLocalMore money to sterilize stray cats

More money to sterilize stray cats

Cats
Cats

On the basis of a Comprehensive Framework for the Protection and Well-Being of animals, carried out by the Agriculture Ministry, an annual plan to sterilize stray cats amounting to 75,000 euros is being implemented.

According to a relevant announcement, the said Plan’s target is that the state will undertake the cost of sterilizing cats aiming to limit their uncontrolled reproduction and Municipal Councils, Animal Organizations and Veterinary Services can participate.

Due to the positive results of this Plan every year and the big interest for participation, the Cabinet approved a relevant proposal increasing the amount of the Plan to 100,000 euros.

By gavriella
Previous articleFraud in Cyprus related to the war in Ukraine
Next articleSecond Indian arrested for giving drugs to minors

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros