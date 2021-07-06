More illegal migrants of Arabic origin to Tylliria

NewsLocalMore illegal migrants of Arabic origin to Tylliria

Another 22 illegal migrants of Arabic origin were this morning found in the government controlled areas following the usual route: cost of Turkey, non-government-controlled areas and from there informally guided to the government-controlled areas.

This time there are 13 men, four women and five underage children who were transferred by a boat from a Turkish port to the occupied Limnitis and from there they crossed over to Kato Pyrgos, through unguarded passages.

All 22 were transferred to the local police station where they were checked and given humanitarian assistance before being transferred to a refugee structure in Nicosia.

By gavriella
