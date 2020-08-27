More guests at weddings, christenings after Health Ministry’s approval

The Health Ministry has provided additional clarifications regarding wedding and christening events organised at homes or/and other private or public places, Philenews reported on Thursday.

Even though the maximum number of guests at such events is officially set at 50, the Ministry said additional ones will be allowed at the approval of the Ministry.

“To obtain approval, a proof (invitation, etc.) must be sent to this email address: [email protected] stating the date of the event, the square meters of the space where this will take as well as the number of guests,” it said in a statement.

“It is understood that, in all cases, all measures and guidelines must be observed in accordance with the relevant protocols governing the conduct of weddings and baptisms in dining areas – as provided by the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit,” it added.