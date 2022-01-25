More flights to and from Athens cancelled due to bad weather

In total eight flights, six from Larnaca Airport and two from Paphos Airport to Athens, scheduled to take place today Tuesday, 25 January, until noon, have been affected by the extreme weather conditions prevailing in Athens.

According to Hermes Airports, four departures and two arrivals from Athens to Larnaca have been cancelled and 306 passengers have been affected. The two departures cancelled were Aegean flights and the other two SkyExpress.

Furthermore, another two flights are affected by the extreme weather conditions in Athens: an arrival from Athens to Paphos Airport and a departure from Paphos to Athens both by Tus Air.

It is also noted that four flights were also cancelled yesterday.