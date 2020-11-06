News Local More doctors, nurses needed at Famagusta General Hospital

More doctors, nurses needed at Famagusta General Hospital

In the coming days more patients with COVID-19 are expected to be transferred to the Famagusta General Hospital which is the Reference Establishment for COVID-19.

In a statement, Dr Christos Kypris, Pathologist and coordinator of doctors at the Famagusta Referral Hospital, said until noon there were 50 patients being treated at the Hospital and the doctors and nurses were fully ready to take care of them. He predicted that in the coming days more patients will come to the establishment so plans are being prepared to cover the needs in medical and other staff.

He expressed hope that by Monday there will be more doctors and nurses since the Reference Hospital currently needs another three doctors and 10 nurses.

Nurse Marios Polydorou said the staff is tired while almost two thirds of the beds in the ICU are full and there is only one vacant.

He said that most departments of the hospital will close and only the Casualty Section, the Department for Emergencies, the Hemodialysis Department and the Outpatient Clinic will remain open to the public.

(philenews/CNA)

