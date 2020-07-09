More credit card use for small purchases amid pandemic

Kiosks and newsagents saw a 103% increase in credit card transactions, while travel related business recorded a 91% decrease in the quarter ending June 30, reflecting changing consumer habits imposed by the coronavirus outbreak.

Consumers appear to have heeded calls to use cash as little as possible during the outbreak and this is reflected in increased use of cards for smaller purchases such as at kiosks and bakeries.

According to figures published by JCC, supermarkets recorded a 33% increase, other food and drink shops and bakeries a 36% increase and insurance a 47% increase.

In contrast, with airports closed, credit card transactions for travel-related businesses fell 91%.

Moreover, due to the lockdown that was in force for several weeks, petrol stations recorded a 32% decrease. Clothing, Shoes & Accessories saw a 39% decrease. Shops were closed until early May with the exception of shopping malls which reopened on June 9,

JCC gave the following detailed analysis and explanation. The comparison below is with the respective period of 2019:

Local and Foreign Cards in Cyprus and Abroad

Local Cards used in Cyprus (Sales) Quarter 2 2020: €1,159,778,823 23% increase

Local Cards used Abroad (Sales and Cash withdrawals) Quarter 2 2020: €324,315,427 30% decrease

Foreign Cards used in Cyprus: (Sales) Quarter 2 2020: €72,518,409 76% decrease

Foreign Cards used in Cyprus: (Sales and Cash withdrawals) Quarter 2 2020: €108,898,259 70% decrease

Local cards in occupied areas and Turkish cards in Cyprus

Turkish cards in Cyprus Quarter 2 2020: €386,746

Local Cards in occupied areas Quarter 2 2020: €386,071



The sectors affected this month for the Cards used in Cyprus are:

Increase

Kiosks & Newsagents 103% increase

Supermarkets 33% increase

Other food and drink shops and bakeries 36% increase

Insurance 47% increase

Decrease