More Covid-19 cases across all ages, districts in Cyprus in last 14 days

More Covid-19 cases have been detected across all ages and districts in Cyprus, according to the bi-weekly epidemiological report by the Health Ministry released on Friday.

However, hospital indicators show a downward trend for the time being.

Specifically, in the last 14 days since March 1, a total of 33,488 coronavirus cases have been reported out of 49,534 PCR and 1,208,489 rapid tests.

The 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate is 3,771.2 per 100,000 population which is slightly higher than the previous period.

In those 14 days, a total of 27,674 cases were diagnosed from 94,921 PCR and 1,347,575 rapid tests.

This, however, was lower than last month when the 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate was over 4056.1 per 100,000 residents.

Almost one third of the cases detected in the last 14 days concerned children and teenagers up to the age of 19, the report also showed.