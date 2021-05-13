More and more people opt to carry out rapid tests at neighbourhood pharmacists

More and more people these days opt to carry out coronavirus rapid testing at pharmacists in their neighbourhood rather than at the spots all across Cyprus announced daily by the Health Ministry.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that even though rapid tests conducted at these sites are free of charge people do go to pharmacies which charge around €10-15 to carry out one because of the long queues reported.

This is due to the island’s new Safe Pass system which came in effect on Monday after a three-week partial lockdown and demands rapid test proof of immunity if one is not vaccinated against the virus.

Starting on Monday, people no longer need to send text messages for permission to go outside their homes, but a daily curfew is still in effect between 11pm and 5am daily.

The government has replaced the SMS requirement with a Safe Pass as a temporary post-lockdown measure against the spread of Covid-19.

A Safe Pass is the government’s latest way to ascertain proof of immunity for individuals who wish to visit places where people congregate, such as cafes and restaurants, big retail shops and DIY shop centers, gyms, hotels, as well as churches, movie theaters, and shopping malls.

Pharmacies have proved too be accessible alternatives that can facilitate a decongestion of the island’s rapid test spots.

Pharmacies have received a list of approved rapid tests, with instructions to not deviate from the specific list.