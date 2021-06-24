More admissions than discharges in Covid-19 units

NewsLocalMore admissions than discharges in Covid-19 units

Speaking to state broadcaster, Charlambos Charilaou, spokesman of OKYPY, said the organization is currently concerned due to the fact that admissions in Covid-19 units are more than the discharges, and they all concern young people with serious symptoms.

A young woman of 33 had to be intupaded and was transferred to an Intensive Treatment Unit.

The average age of the Covid patients is 55 years.

Currently there are 43 patients with Covid-19 in the hospitals of OKYPY, including 19 who are in serious condition.

The percentage of nurses who have not been vaccinated and are working in OKYPY hospitals is very low.

During the past 24 hours here have been 167 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and the positive rate was 0.50%.

