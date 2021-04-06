More about AstraZeneca Vaccine on Friday

NewsLocalMore about AstraZeneca Vaccine on Friday

Elena Panagiotopoulou, Deputy Head of the Pharmaceutical Services said that Cyprus will hear more about the issue of AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday but she excluded the possibility of the said vaccine been withdrawn.

As she said the European Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee will convene to discuss the issue and on Friday at noon a bulletin will be issued guiding the countries.

It is noted that the meeting is taking place in light of some cases of thrombosis that were presented to some people who had the vaccine.

Asked whether these developments are due to financial interests by Germany, she did not exclude it.

Asked whether people who have already had the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should proceed with the second dose, she replied affirmatively.

By gavriella
