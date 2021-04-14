Things to doEat & DrinkMoondog’s Bar & Grill: one of the best spots for beer and...

Moondog’s Bar & Grill: one of the best spots for beer and more in Nicosia

Moondog’s bar & grill was created with three things in mind: great food, great music, great sports. Moondog’s Rock and Sports concept was created from the ground up, built by dedicated, hard-working people that share the same motivation and vision.
Moondog’s is now the home for cool, relaxed people, people who love sports, appreciate good music and enjoy sharing special moments with friends and family.
People with opinions and stories to tell. People with a rock attitude, and, of course, people who take their burgers and beer seriously!
A place for all our friends, a place for men and women, a place for you.
The ideal pub for everyone!
Location Mykinon 7, 1065 Nicosia
Tel 7000 6300
Facebook
By Lisa Liberti
Taste

