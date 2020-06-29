Monthly earnings of Cyprus employees up by 3.3% in Q1 2020

Monthly earnings of employees in Cyprus were up by 3.3% in the first quarter of this year on an annual basis, provisional data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service on Monday shows.

“Based on provisional data, the average gross monthly earnings of employees during the first quarter of 2020, amounted to €1,956 compared to €1,894 during the first quarter of 2019, i.e. an increase of 3.3% is observed,” CyStat says in a press release.

Seasonally adjusted average gross monthly earnings in the first quarter of 2020, are estimated at €2,019 and compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 1%, it adds.

Average gross monthly earnings of male employees during the first quarter of this year are estimated at €2,101 and of female employees at €1,780.

Compared to the first quarter of the previous year, the average gross monthly earnings of male employees recorded an increase of 3.6% and of female employees an increase of 2.8%, the press release concludes.

(CNA)

