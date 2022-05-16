Monsieur Doumani: The Power of Museums…. The Power of the City. Concert at Leventis Museum

The Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia is hosting the popular local band Monsieur Doumani for one exceptional concert entitled ‘The Power of Museums… The Power of the City’.

All of Nicosia is invited to celebrate International Museum Day in the Museum’s courtyard with the unique sounds of the band, an ensemble that blends traditional Cypriot music

with contemporary musical colours inspired by today’s Cypriot society, among other things.

The multi-award-winning group Monsieur Doumani was formed in Nicosia in 2012, and its members are Antonis Antoniou (tzouras, vocals, electronics), Demetris Yiasemides (trombone, flute) and Andys Skordis (guitar, loops, backing vocals).

***

When Wednesday, May 18 from 8.30 pm till 9.30 pm

Where The Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia, 15-17 Ippokratous Str, Laiki Geitonia

Location

Reservations 22 661475 (ext: 100)

FB Page

Entrance: free on the occasion of International Museum Day

Reservations required!

Email: [email protected]

In accordance with the decree of the Ministry of Health, the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia requires all visitors to wear a face mask during their visit