in-cyprusMonsieur Doumani: The Power of Museums.... The Power of the City. Concert...

Monsieur Doumani: The Power of Museums…. The Power of the City. Concert at Leventis Museum

280031398 5499294180115740 7716407409180981967 N
280031398 5499294180115740 7716407409180981967 N

The Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia is hosting the popular local band Monsieur Doumani for one exceptional concert entitled ‘The Power of Museums… The Power of the City’.
All of Nicosia is invited to celebrate International Museum Day in the Museum’s courtyard with the unique sounds of the band, an ensemble that blends traditional Cypriot music
with contemporary musical colours inspired by today’s Cypriot society, among other things.
The multi-award-winning group Monsieur Doumani was formed in Nicosia in 2012, and its members are Antonis Antoniou (tzouras, vocals, electronics), Demetris Yiasemides (trombone, flute) and Andys Skordis (guitar, loops, backing vocals).

***

When Wednesday, May 18 from 8.30 pm till 9.30 pm
Where The Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia, 15-17 Ippokratous Str, Laiki Geitonia
Location
Reservations 22 661475 (ext: 100)
FB Page

Entrance: free on the occasion of International Museum Day
Reservations required!
Email: [email protected]

In accordance with the decree of the Ministry of Health, the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia requires all visitors to wear a face mask during their visit

By Lisa Liberti
Previous article“Buy a Book – Save a Stray”: Charity Event on May 21-22
Next articleBlood moon: Astronomy buffs wowed by total lunar eclipse in Spain

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros