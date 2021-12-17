Monkeys go nuts for Christmas stockings at London Zoo

Santa paid an early visit to the monkeys at ZSL London Zoo on Tuesday (December 14), as they woke to find their Christmas stockings filled with festive nuts.

The Bolivian black-capped squirrel monkeys enjoyed playing with a stocking-shaped climbing frame and mini stockings installed by the zookeepers as part of holiday festivities and suspended with ropes from the trees in their habitat.

Earlier this month, the zoo’s Sumatran tigers got into the festive spirit with Christmas candy canes while last month, penguins posted their letters to Santa.