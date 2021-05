The monk who disappeared from the Stavrovouni Monastery since 14 May has been found.

Following a big operation with the participation of a Police helicopter, the monk was seen in a small chapel in Lefkara village.

According to information he is well.

It is reminded that the monk left the Stavrovouni Monastery on 14 May, leaving a note that he was going to become a mountain ascetic hermit.

