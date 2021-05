The Municipal Council of Kornos issued a written message regarding the disappearance of a monk from the Stavrovouni Monastery.

According to information, the monk left a note saying he was leaving the monastery in order to be an ascetic in the mountains.

The monk is of medium built with a beard, green eyes and blond hair and was last seen wearing black monk robe.

It is reminded that the monastery has been recently closed due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the monks.