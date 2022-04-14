Money and jobs lost due to non-existent quarantine

The Ministry of Labor may have spent millions to support the staff of the tourist industry due to the pandemic but 36 employees of the Palm Beach hotel have already received letters of dismissal since their unit cannot work normally this year and receive customers. The reason is that according to a contract with the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, the unit remains as a quarantine unit for people who must be isolated.

The strange thing is that as of the end of February and the changes to the protocol for entry to Cyprus nobody is obliged to remain in quarantine and nobody has used the hotel.

However, the state, according to the contracts continues to pay the hotel.