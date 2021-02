The Paphos CID is investigating the theft of money and cigarettes from a kiosk at Mesogis Avenue.

According to the Police, the owner of a kiosk complained that unidentified persons got into his kiosk and stole 800 packets of various cigarettes, 60-70 packets of tobacco and 550 euros.

Policemen visited the scene and collected evidence from cameras.

Investigations continue.

(philenews)