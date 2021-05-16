Monday Blues every Monday at the Home For Cooperation

We all know that Monday is the least favourite day of the week. It’s the day that we all feel a bit blue thanks to the Monday syndrome!

So why not spin it around and have an amazing start to the week with some music and tasty cocktails?

On May 17th, Monday, The Home Café invites you to a night full of great music by DJ Marcos accompanied with delicious cocktails of the Home Café for an energetic boost!

Please note that all necessary precautions will be taken to protect the health of the visitors.

Due to limited spaces available, please make sure to reserve your seat.

Details & reservations: