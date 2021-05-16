Things to doEat & DrinkMonday Blues every Monday at the Home For Cooperation

Monday Blues every Monday at the Home For Cooperation

We all know that Monday is the least favourite day of the week. It’s the day that we all feel a bit blue thanks to the Monday syndrome!
So why not spin it around and have an amazing start to the week with some music and tasty cocktails?
On May 17th, Monday, The Home Café invites you to a night full of great music by DJ Marcos accompanied with delicious cocktails of the Home Café for an energetic boost!
Please note that all necessary precautions will be taken to protect the health of the visitors.
Due to limited spaces available, please make sure to reserve your seat.

Details & reservations:

E-mail [email protected]
Tel +357 22 445 740 / +90 548 834 57 40
Location 
By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleWhere to get a Covid-19 rapid test on Monday
Next article165 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Sunday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros