Monday and Tuesday slots for Astrazeneca vaccine now open

Monday and Tuesday vaccine slots have opened for those who were to get an Astrazeneca jab last week but missed their scheduled appointments.

The rescheduled appointments follows a temporary jab suspension pending investigations by the European Medicines Agency and World Health Organization on Astrazeneca’s safety.

The green line has been given and the online vaccination portal opened at 8 am on Monday and will shut down on Tuesday 7 pm, a Health Ministry announcement also said.

AstraZeneca shots were postponed between Tuesday and Thursday, affecting over 7,000 people.

Given that the vaccination coverage of the population without delay will allow Cyprus to return to normalcy as soon as possible, all citizens are called to contribute to the national effort, the Ministry also said.

Vaccination is the weapon to protect and save lives from pandemic, it added.