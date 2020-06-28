MoL launches 4th period of support scheme applications for businesses, unemployed

The Labour Ministry has launched the online application process for the 4th period of its support schemes addressed to businesses and the unemployed that are financially hit by the Coronavirus outbreak.

The five schemes cover the period from June 13 to June 30, 2020, and can be found on the website www.coronavirus.mlsi.gov.cy (in Greek).

The five special schemes for the above period are:

Hotels and Tourist Accommodation (Application ΕΕΑ.9) Businesses associated with the tourism industry or businesses directly affected by tourism or businesses under obligatory full suspension of operations (Applications ΕΕΑ.10 and ΕΕΑ.11) Special scheme for full suspension of business operations (Application ΕΕΑ.3) Special scheme for businesses of particular activities (Application ΕΕΑ.13) Special scheme for the unemployed (Application ΕΕΑ.8)

The Labour Ministry has also published on its Coronavirus website an accountant report template that needs to be submitted electronically together with the relevant business scheme application.

It was also noted that all businesses need to submit their IBAN details via the ΕΕΑ.12 form.

It was finally emphasised that the unemployed persons who will submit the EEA.8 application should also provide their IBAN details via the ΕΕΑ.6 form in case they have not done so already.