MoL extends application deadline for special schemes

The Labour Ministry announced on Tuesday the extension of the deadline to submit applications for its special Coronavirus schemes that cover the period from June 13 to June 30, 2020.

In an announcement, the ministry said that the new deadline for applications is now midnight of Thursday, July 9, 2020.

It said that the deadline was initially July 6 but it decided this should be extended as the number of applications received by that date was smaller than anticipated.

“The Labour Ministry has realised that the process of preparing the requested certified accountant’s report increases the overall time required to submit an application and following relevant appeals by organised groups it has decided to extend the deadline for special scheme applications for the period June 13-June 30 to Thursday, July 9, 2020,” the ministry said.

Therefore, the ministry concluded, payments of the relevant allowances to participating businesses are expected to take place on July 10, 11 and 12.