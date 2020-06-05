Cabinet scraps Category A of vulnerable citizens who may return to work as of June 13

The Health Ministry said on Friday that starting June 13, Category A of citizens at serious risk from Covid-19 is no longer effective and therefore those citizens can return to work as of that date.
As per the relevant Cabinet decision on June 3, the Health Ministry said that Category B should continue working from home and amendments may be made based on the continuous evaluation of the epidemiological situation.
The Health Ministry reminded that Category B individuals that meet the below criteria are considered extremely high risk and it is recommended that they work from home:
1.Pre-existing Chronic Respiratory Disease (e.g. severe bronchial asthma, patients on chronic oxygen therapy or non-invasive ventilation [CPAP or BiPaP] at home, severe pulmonary hypertension (NYHA III and IV), severe pulmonary fibrosis, pulmonary lobectomy.
2.Severe Chronic Renal Failure (creatinine clearance <15 ml / min and hemodialysis).
3. Heart arrhythmia with permanent defibrillator or heart disease with permanent defibrillator and amphibole pacemaker.
4.Heart failure of any etiology (ischemic or non-ischemic) or stage according to NYHA III or IV.
5. Cardiovascular disease:
i. Recent acute coronary syndrome or vascular surgery: angioplasty or stent implantation in the last 12 months.
ii. Aortic-coronary bypass (CABG) in the last 12 months.
iii. Recent AEE in the last 12 months or with established neurological semiology.
6.Myocarditis ( documented history of myocarditis, hypertrophic, dilated, infiltrative (amyloidosis)).
7.Congenital heart disease after surgical correction with significant residual impairment or non-corrected congenital heart disease with significant residual impairment.
8.Active use of biological agents (e.g. TNF inhibitors, interleukin inhibitors) or other immunosuppressive drugs.
9.Active chronic corticosteroid administration (≥ 20mg prednisone or equivalent for ≥ 1 month).
10.Patients with a history of transplantation of solid organs or primordial hematopoietic cells.
11.Patients with co-morbid or hematological malignancies receiving chemotherapy or radiation or immunotherapy.
12.Patients with HIV or patients with CD4 lymphocyte count <200 / mm3.
13.Hereditary or acquired immunodeficiency.