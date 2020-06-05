Cabinet scraps Category A of vulnerable citizens who may return to work as of June 13

The Health Ministry said on Friday that starting June 13, Category A of citizens at serious risk from Covid-19 is no longer effective and therefore those citizens can return to work as of that date.

As per the relevant Cabinet decision on June 3, the Health Ministry said that Category B should continue working from home and amendments may be made based on the continuous evaluation of the epidemiological situation.

The Health Ministry reminded that Category B individuals that meet the below criteria are considered extremely high risk and it is recommended that they work from home: