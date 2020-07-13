News Local MoH extends testing programme for employees in phase 2 and 3 of...

MoH extends testing programme for employees in phase 2 and 3 of lockdown exit

Ιατρικό και νοσηλευτικό προσωπικό στον αγώνα κατά του κορωνοϊού Γενικό Νοσοκομείο Λευκωσίας, Λευκωσία, Κύπρος Ιατρικό και νοσηλευτικό προσωπικό στον αγώνα κατά του κορωνοϊού. // Medical and healthcare workers in the struggle to tackle coronavirus. Lefkosia General Hospital, Lefkosia, Cyprus Medical and healthcare workers in the struggle to tackle coronavirus.

The Health Ministry said on Friday it has extended to August 12 the programme to test a total of 10,000 employees who returned to work under phase two and three of the lifting of the lockdown for Covid-19.

The new programme is for employees in businesses/venues that resumed operation on June 1, June 9 and June 13 — the staggered implementation of phases two and three — and whose responsibilities involve contact with the general public.

The tests are being carried out islandwide and do not cover all employees. Appointments must be made by the employees and not the managers. The contracting lab is responsible for organising the appointment and taking the sample.

More specifically, the programme covers employees at:

  • Libraries
  • Museums
  • Archaeological and historical sites
  • Hotels and tourist accommodation
  • Malls
  • Catering establishments (indoors)
  • Gyms

The Ministry said that so far a total of 3,965 tests have been completed in the framework of the programme and urged employees to make use of the programme to get tested, as “despite the good epidemiological results in Cyprus in recent weeks, we still need to be careful and remain on high alert to prevent potential setbacks.”

The Ministry also provided the details of the lab and the sample collection points as per the table below:

SAMPLE COLLECTION POINTS
Nicosia Limassol Larnaca Paphos Famagusta
NIPD Genetics

 

www.nipd.com

 NIPD Genetics HQ, 31 Neas Engomis, 2409 German Oncology Centre, 1 Nikis Ave., Ayios Athanasios New GSZ stadium car park Pavlides Labs, 134 Ayiou Stephanou, Empa, 8052 Paralimni “Tasos Markou” stadium car park
New GSP stadium car park

 

For information and applications: www.nipd.com

Contact tel: +357 22267899

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleBritain offers fast-track visas for foreign health workers

Top Stories

Local

MoH extends testing programme for employees in phase 2 and 3 of lockdown exit

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry said on Friday it has extended to August 12 the programme to test a total of 10,000 employees who returned to...
Read more
World

Britain offers fast-track visas for foreign health workers

Josephine Koumettou -
Britain's new immigration system will provide faster and cheaper visas for skilled health and social care workers, the government announced on Monday, setting out...
Read more
World

UK trade fair industry warns 30,000 jobs at risk as events yet to resume

Josephine Koumettou -
Around 30,000 jobs in Britain's events industry are at risk due to increased uncertainty about when trade fairs and exhibitions could resume in the...
Read more
Local

Experts concerned over Serbia, cases among immigrants

Josephine Koumettou -
Member of the Scientific Team, Professor Petros Karayiannis, has expressed grave concern over the five cases of coronavirus found among immigrants from Syria who...
Read more
Local

President Anastasiades in Athens on Tuesday for meetings

Josephine Koumettou -
President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades will be flying to Athens on Tuesday, to meet with President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Halloumi cheese fingers

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 2 1/2 tablespoon olive oil 175g (6 oz) halloumi cheese, cut into sticks 1 dessertspoon lemon juice 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano freshly ground black pepper to taste Method Prep:5min ›...
Read more
Local Food

Koupes (cracked wheat pies) with mushrooms

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the dough: 1½ cup bulgur wheat 2 cups water 1 tsp. salt For the filling: 250gr. mushrooms, finely chopped ½ cup of olive oil 2 big onions, coarsely chopped 1...
Read more
Local Food

Fried zucchini balls with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 6 medium zucchinis (approximately 1kg) 1 small onion, grated 1 large halloumi (about 250gr.), grated ½ cup simple flour 2 tsps. fine lemon zest 2 big eggs 1 tbsp. fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Rocket salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 cups rocket leaves, rinsed and dried 1 cup cherry tomatoes 1 cup pomegranate seeds 1 red bell pepper ½ cup croutons 2-3 light cheese slices (grated) salt ½ of a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Experts concerned over Serbia, cases among immigrants

Josephine Koumettou -
Member of the Scientific Team, Professor Petros Karayiannis, has expressed grave concern over the five cases of coronavirus found among immigrants from Syria who...
Read more
Local

President Anastasiades in Athens on Tuesday for meetings

Josephine Koumettou -
President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades will be flying to Athens on Tuesday, to meet with President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina...
Read more
Local

€300 fine for travellers not in possession of Cyprus Flight Pass

Josephine Koumettou -
The Transport Ministry said on Monday that the completion of the Travel Card (CyprusFlightPass) is mandatory for all passengers intending to travel to Cyprus...
Read more
Local

Two fatal road accidents today in Nicosia

Josephine Koumettou -
Two fatal road accidents took place on Monday morning in Nicosia, philenews reports citing police sources. The first accident took place at a bus stop...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros