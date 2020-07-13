MoH extends testing programme for employees in phase 2 and 3 of lockdown exit

The Health Ministry said on Friday it has extended to August 12 the programme to test a total of 10,000 employees who returned to work under phase two and three of the lifting of the lockdown for Covid-19.
The new programme is for employees in businesses/venues that resumed operation on June 1, June 9 and June 13 — the staggered implementation of phases two and three — and whose responsibilities involve contact with the general public.
The tests are being carried out islandwide and do not cover all employees. Appointments must be made by the employees and not the managers. The contracting lab is responsible for organising the appointment and taking the sample.
More specifically, the programme covers employees at:
- Libraries
- Museums
- Archaeological and historical sites
- Hotels and tourist accommodation
- Malls
- Catering establishments (indoors)
- Gyms
The Ministry said that so far a total of 3,965 tests have been completed in the framework of the programme and urged employees to make use of the programme to get tested, as “despite the good epidemiological results in Cyprus in recent weeks, we still need to be careful and remain on high alert to prevent potential setbacks.”
The Ministry also provided the details of the lab and the sample collection points as per the table below:
|SAMPLE COLLECTION POINTS
|Nicosia
|Limassol
|Larnaca
|Paphos
|Famagusta
|NIPD Genetics
|NIPD Genetics HQ, 31 Neas Engomis, 2409
|German Oncology Centre, 1 Nikis Ave., Ayios Athanasios
|New GSZ stadium car park
|Pavlides Labs, 134 Ayiou Stephanou, Empa, 8052
|Paralimni “Tasos Markou” stadium car park
|New GSP stadium car park
For information and applications: www.nipd.com
Contact tel: +357 22267899