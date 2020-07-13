MoH extends testing programme for employees in phase 2 and 3 of lockdown exit

The Health Ministry said on Friday it has extended to August 12 the programme to test a total of 10,000 employees who returned to work under phase two and three of the lifting of the lockdown for Covid-19.

The new programme is for employees in businesses/venues that resumed operation on June 1, June 9 and June 13 — the staggered implementation of phases two and three — and whose responsibilities involve contact with the general public.

The tests are being carried out islandwide and do not cover all employees. Appointments must be made by the employees and not the managers. The contracting lab is responsible for organising the appointment and taking the sample.