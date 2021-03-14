News Local MoH announces two deaths, 374 Covid cases on Sunday

MoH announces two deaths, 374 Covid cases on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced two deaths and 374 new Coronavirus cases out of 41,269 PCR and rapid antigen tests (positivity rate 0.91%) on Sunday, raising confirmed infections in Cyprus since the start of the pandemic to 39,651.

The deaths concern one woman aged 88 without underlying conditions and a man aged 49 with underlying conditions.

This raises the death toll in Cyprus to 240, 159 men and 81 women with an average age of 79.

The 374 new cases are as follows:

  • 105 through tracing of primary contacts (747 tests today)
  • 3 from checking of passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3 tests today)
  • 43 through private initiative (1,155 tests today)
  • 3 from public hospital labs (214 tests today)
  • 6 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (175 tests today)
  • 214 confirmed cases found through 38,767 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

  • 208 tests within the program of GP referrals

The 214 confirmed cases from antigen rapid tests are as follows:

District/Sector

No. of tests

No. of positives

Positivity rate

Nicosia

15,520

40

0,26%

Limassol

11,403

141

1,24%

Larnaca

6,138

9

0,15%

Paphos

3,797

14

0,37%

Famagusta

1,835

7

0,38%

Retirement homes

Nicosia

45

3

Limassol

29

0

 

A total of 205 patients are being treated in the island’s hospitals, of whom 37 in serious condition.

Of the 37 patients in serious condition, 19 are intubated, five are being treated in ICUs but are not intubated and 13 are in increased care units.

By Josephine Koumettou
